U.S. adds new sanctions on Iran’s oil trade network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The United States has announced a new round of sanctions targeting an international network accused of facilitating Iran’s illicit oil trade, Trend reports.

The move, unveiled by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), is part of Washington’s broader effort to increase economic pressure on Tehran.

According to U.S. officials, the sanctioned network plays a key role in financing Iran’s prohibited programs and activities. The latest measures include restrictions against several foreign companies registered in the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Türkiye, as well as a tanker allegedly operating on behalf of the Iranian government.

The designated entities used front companies and complex shipping arrangements to conceal the origin of oil shipments, helping Iran bypass existing restrictions on its energy exports.

As a result of their inclusion on the OFAC sanctions list, all assets belonging to the listed companies and the vessel within U.S. jurisdiction are frozen. Additionally, American citizens and companies are now prohibited from conducting any business with the designated parties.