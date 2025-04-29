Azerbaijan announces revenue of local banks from loan interests in 1Q2025
Revenue of banks from loan interest in Azerbaijan grew by 168.7 million manat ($99.5 million) or 23.1 percent during the first quarter of this year, reaching an impressive 897.8 million manat ($529.7 million). The highest revenue (304.4 million manat or $178.6 million) was recorded in March.
