Azerbaijan announces revenue of local banks from loan interests in 1Q2025

Revenue of banks from loan interest in Azerbaijan grew by 168.7 million manat ($99.5 million) or 23.1 percent during the first quarter of this year, reaching an impressive 897.8 million manat ($529.7 million). The highest revenue (304.4 million manat or $178.6 million) was recorded in March.

