Real estate registrations in Azerbaijan see notable activity in 1Q2025

The State Service for Real Estate Affairs recorded 85,700 property rights in Azerbaijan in Q1 2025, most of them renewals. Land and flats accounted for most Baku registrations, with almost 20,700 rights. Nearly 14,500 mortgage agreements and 60,400 technical passports were registered.

