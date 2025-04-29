Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangezur regions see rising credit investments in 1Q2025
As of April 1, 2025, credit investments in the Eastern Zangazur region of Azerbaijan reached 10.4 million manat, growing by 3.8% from the previous month. In the Karabakh region, credit investments totaled 481.3 million manat, marking a 0.9% increase from the previous month and a 15.7% rise from last year. The overall volume of credit investments across Azerbaijan’s regions grew by 1% compared to the previous month and by 15.7% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 27.9 billion manat.
