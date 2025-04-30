TotalEnergies reports strong Q1 2025 exploration/production cash flow from operations

Photo: TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies reported a 9% increase in cash flow from operations, reaching $4.29 billion in Q1 2025, driven by higher production and slightly improved pricing. Despite this quarterly gain, cash flow decreased 4% compared to Q1 2024. Cash flow from operating activities also saw a decline both sequentially and year-on-year.

