TotalEnergies reports strong Q1 2025 exploration/production cash flow from operations
Photo: TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies reported a 9% increase in cash flow from operations, reaching $4.29 billion in Q1 2025, driven by higher production and slightly improved pricing. Despite this quarterly gain, cash flow decreased 4% compared to Q1 2024. Cash flow from operating activities also saw a decline both sequentially and year-on-year.
