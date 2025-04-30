Kazakhstan powers up grain exports to Azerbaijan with major increase
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan has significantly increased its grain exports to Azerbaijan and Iran, with a substantial rise in the volume of new crop exports compared to the previous year. Exports to Iran and Azerbaijan have seen remarkable growth, with shipments to Iran rising dramatically and exports to Azerbaijan experiencing an even larger surge.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy