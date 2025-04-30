Azerbaijani oil sinks in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on April 29 decreased by $0.95 (1.41 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $66.26 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.95 (1.45 percent) to $64.52 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude decreased by $1.04 (1.99 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $51.2 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, dipped by $1.33 (2.02 percent) in price from the previous rate and reached $65.68 per barrel.

The official exchange rate as of April 30 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.