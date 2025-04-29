Food savings show Azerbaijan's 1Q2025 budgetary efficiency in state purchasing

In the first quarter of the year, Azerbaijan opened its wallet and shelled out 26.7 million manat for food products via the state procurement portal. A whopping 110 purchasing organizations struck deals with 96 producers and vendors, covering a smorgasbord of 190 types of food items.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register