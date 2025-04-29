Azerbaijan, Italy strengthen ties with focus on economic and cultural cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ Ali Ahmadov, First Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, hosted a meeting with members of the Italian Parliamentary Friendship Group with Azerbaijan at the Inter-Parliamentary Union on April 29, the Parliamentary Public Relations and Press Department told Trend.

Welcoming the guests, Ahmadov underscored the robust relationship between Azerbaijan and Italy, particularly in economic, cultural, and political realms. He highlighted the importance of inter-parliamentary dialogue in fostering stronger economic and political ties, noting the export of Azerbaijani oil and gas to Italy as a prime example of their reliable partnership. Ahmadov also acknowledged Italy's unwavering support for Azerbaijan during the 30-year-long Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

Salvatore Caiata, a member of the Standing Committee for Environment, Territory, and Public Works of the Chamber of Deputies, expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality. Hailing the crucial role of reciprocal visits of the heads of state of Italy and Azerbaijan in the development of bilateral relations, he touched upon the prospects for cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan in the construction sector, noting that joint projects in this area would make a significant contribution to the economic growth of both countries.

As the meeting concluded, both sides expressed a shared commitment to advancing Azerbaijan-Italy relations and exploring new areas of cooperation.

The talks also saw the participation of Azer Karimli, head of the Azerbaijan-Italy Inter-Parliamentary Relations Working Group, among other key officials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel