Azerbaijan advances clean water access with seawater desalination plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. We are continuing work under the desalination project of seawater, Aliagha Azizov, a representative of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, said at the National Business Development Forum, Trend reports.

He reminded that this project is being implemented in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian company ACWA Power.

"As part of the project, a plant will be built in the Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park to produce 300,000 cubic meters of drinking water per day. The construction of this plant will be completed within 2.5 years.

Over the next 25 years, the consortium will manage the plant to provide the population with high-quality drinking seawater, after which it will be handed over to the agency's balance.

