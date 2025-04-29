Kazakhstan’s Baiterek sees robust asset growth in 2024
Photo: Akorda
In a meeting on April 29, 2025, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the 2024 results of Kazakhstan's National Management Holding "Baiterek." The holding’s assets saw significant growth, with substantial support provided to businesses and the housing sector. Additionally, the holding launched two guarantee funds aimed at supporting small businesses and financing large projects, as part of efforts to foster economic growth and attract foreign investment.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy