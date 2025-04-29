Kazakhstan’s Baiterek sees robust asset growth in 2024

Photo: Akorda

In a meeting on April 29, 2025, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the 2024 results of Kazakhstan's National Management Holding "Baiterek." The holding’s assets saw significant growth, with substantial support provided to businesses and the housing sector. Additionally, the holding launched two guarantee funds aimed at supporting small businesses and financing large projects, as part of efforts to foster economic growth and attract foreign investment.

