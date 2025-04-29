TuranBank participates in tree planting campaign (PHOTO)

TuranBank, one of the leading banks in the country, proudly participated in a large-scale tree planting campaign organized to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev.

The campaign was attended by representatives from various associations, as well as approximately 250 members of participating organizations. It was organized by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and the Association of Azerbaijan Banks. This marks the third consecutive year of the event.

As part of the initiative to restore the country's forest resources and promote greenery, the plan includes planting over 30,000 trees of various types suited to the local climate, spread over 50 hectares in the Mushfigabad settlement of the Absheron region. An irrigation system will also be established to support the newly planted trees. During the event, participants planted 625 Eldar pine and olive trees over an area of 1 hectare.

This campaign is carried out under the framework of the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Tree Planting Activities on the Occasion of the 100th Anniversary of the Birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev," which was signed on March 13, 2023, between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the Association of Azerbaijan Banks (ABA), the Association of Azerbaijan Insurers, the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA), the Association of Azerbaijan Stock Market Participants, and the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina). The memorandum aims to plant a total of 1,000,000 trees, with 100,000 trees planted annually over the next 10 years, starting in 2023.

TuranBank remains committed to enhancing and protecting the greenery of our country. Together with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, we will continue our active participation in environmental preservation efforts and the fight for the protection of our planet.

