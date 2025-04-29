Tajikistan, OSCE hold talks to advance long-term cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 29. The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), a member of the Finnish Parliament, Pia Kauma, discussed the current state and prospects of Tajikistan's cooperation with the OSCE, Trend reports via the administration of the President of Tajikistan.

In the course of the meeting, Rahmon emphasized that Tajikistan views the OSCE as an important institution for constructive dialogue in all three dimensions: politico-military, economic-environmental, and human. He also reaffirmed Tajikistan's support for Finland's OSCE chairmanship priorities, such as conflict prevention, trust-building, and combating transnational crime.

During discussions on security, the parties acknowledged the importance of strengthening partnerships to address global risks and threats, especially within the framework of the "Dushanbe Process on Combating Terrorism and Its Financing." It was agreed that addressing security issues requires further coordinated measures.

Regarding economic and environmental cooperation, the sides recognized the importance of developing effective projects in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in strengthening real sectors of the economy, improving infrastructure, and developing regional areas. Other priorities included water-energy resource management, climate change, and disaster prevention.

The conversation also covered gender equality, women's participation in socio-economic life, and the protection of human rights and freedoms. Tajikistan reiterated its commitment to continued collaboration with the OSCE under the National Strategy for the Protection of Human Rights until 2038.