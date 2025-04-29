ISESCO welcomes Western Azerbaijan Community’s international law-based approach (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The Director General of ISESCO (Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) Salim Al Malik, has visited the Western Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.

The meeting between the director general and the Chairman of the community’s board, Aziz Alakbarli, Chairman of the community's supervisory board, Misir Mardanov, and other members of the community’s leadership included an exchange of views on issues such as the preservation of cultural heritage and intercultural dialogue.

Representatives of the community informed the head of ISESCO about violations of the fundamental rights of Azerbaijanis, including cultural and educational rights, as a result of ethnic cleansing in Armenia and the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage there. They expressed hope for the organization's efforts in addressing these issues in accordance with the resolutions of the 2024 OIC Summit in Banjul and ISESCO’s mandate.

The ISESCO leadership praised the ethnic and religious diversity and the tolerant environment in Azerbaijan, as well as the country’s contribution to intercultural dialogue and ISESCO’s work. They welcomed the peaceful approach of the Western Azerbaijan Community, based on international law, and emphasized that uncovering the truth about Islamic heritage and preserving cultural heritage are essential for achieving peace and mutual understanding.

The meeting also addressed areas of practical cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel