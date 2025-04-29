Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev invites chief advisor of Bangladesh to 17th OIC Summit

Politics Materials 29 April 2025 17:13 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ President Ilham Aliyev has sent an invitation to Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor (Prime Minister) of Bangladesh, as a special guest to the XVII Summit of the Heads of State of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Trend reports.

According to the information, the relevant letter was handed over to the Chief Advisor by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov during his visit to the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The 17th Summit of Heads of State of the Economic Cooperation Organization will be held in Khankendi. The XVI Summit of the organization was held in 2023 in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent.

OIC is a regional intergovernmental economic organization established in 1985 by the countries of Central Asia and the Middle East and is the successor of the Organization for Regional Cooperation for Development, which operated under the Treaty of Izmir signed on March 12, 1977 by the three founding countries - Iran, Pakistan and Türkiye.

