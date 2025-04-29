Hong Kong Airlines plans new flights to boost connectivity with Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 29. A Kazakh delegation and representatives from Hong Kong Airlines discussed plans to launch passenger flights to Almaty and Astana in Hong Kong, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.

"As part of the President's instruction on developing international air hubs and increasing cargo volumes through domestic airports, the Kazakh delegation, led by Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastaev, visited Hong Kong International Airport," the statement said.

The delegation met with Kelvin Ma, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong Transport and Logistics Bureau, and Vivienne Cheng, CEO of Hong Kong Airport, as well as the leadership of major regional airlines, including Hong Kong Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and Hong Kong Air Cargo.

"During the negotiations, Hong Kong Airlines’ plans to open passenger flights to Almaty and Astana using the fifth freedom of the air and to increase cargo air traffic between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong were discussed," the agency noted.

Hong Kong International Airport has ranked first in the world for cargo volume for 14 years. The airport’s cargo turnover for 2024 reached 4.9 million tons.

