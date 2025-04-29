Azerbaijan counts its banks' revenues from securities in March 2025

With 132.5 million manat ($78.2 million), the volume of interest revenues from securities by banks in Azerbaijan grew during the first quarter of 2025. This figure rose by 25.6 million manat ($15.1 million), or 24 percent, compared to the same period last year. The banks earned 42.6 million manat ($25.1 million) from securities-related interest in March.

