Azerbaijan, UK prepare for various key talks on economic cooperation in London

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ The 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom will take place in London on April 30, the Ministry of Energy told Trend.

The ministry, confirming the development, stated that Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will lead the Azerbaijani delegation at the event.

The meeting is expected to cover over 20 areas, including energy transition, economic modernization and diversification, infrastructure development, regulatory frameworks, and the business environment. A final protocol is anticipated to be signed at the conclusion of the meeting.

The commission will be co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, and the UK’s Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Gareth Thomas.

