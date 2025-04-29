Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir hosts parade for "President's Cup – 2025" regatta goers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ The city of Mingachevir witnessed an official parade marking the launch of the international "President's Cup – 2025" regatta, a prestigious event dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijan’s national leader, Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The parade, held in the heart of the city, featured teams from Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Serbia, South Africa, Spain, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

The event was warmly embraced by local residents, culminating in the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

Following the parade, a variety of dance and musical performances entertained the crowd, with participants joining in the festivities alongside local performers.

Afterward, a group of dignitaries, including Vugar Akhmedov, President of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation; Jean Zoungrana, President of the European Canoe Association (ECA); Ilham Ismayilov, Head of the Executive Power of Mingachevir; and officials from participating foreign federations, paid their respects to the memory of Heydar Aliyev by laying flowers at his monument.

On April 30, the official opening ceremony of the regatta will take place in Sugovushan, a picturesque area in Karabakh, with a 200-meter race to follow. The competition will continue on May 1-2 at the Kur Olympic Educational and Sports Center in Mingachevir, where teams will compete in kayaking, canoeing, and rowing across various distances.

The regatta will conclude with a closing ceremony on May 2, where the winners will be honored. The event will be followed by a celebration featuring diverse performances, including shows by well-known dance troupes, and a concert, before ending with a grand fireworks display.

The "President's Cup" regatta, now in its third consecutive year, is officially recognized on the calendar of the European Canoe Association (ECA).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel