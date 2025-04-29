Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan’s banking sector sees surge in interest income for 1Q2025

Economy Materials 29 April 2025 18:34 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani banks received 1.134 billion manat in interest income in the first quarter, up 17.8 percent from last year. Income from loans, financial sector investments, securities, and others drove this growth. Interest income was 377.2 million manat in January, 375.4 million in February, and 382.3 million in March.
Azerbaijan’s banking sector sees surge in interest income for 1Q2025

Follow Trend on

Evez Hasanov
Evez Hasanov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ The interest income of banks operating in Azerbaijan reached over 1.13 billion manat ($664.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan indicates that this figure represents an increase of around 171.4 million manat ($100.8 million), or 17.8 percent, compared to the same period of 2024 (962.6 million manat ($566.2 million)).

Meanwhile, in January 2025, banks earned 377.2 million manat ($221.8 million), followed by 375.4 million manat ($220.8 million) in February 2025 and 382.3 million manat ($224.8 million) in March 2025.

Of the total interest income, 897.8 million manat ($528.1 million) came from loans, 62.5 million manat ($36.7 million) from financial sector investments, 132.5 million manat ($77.9 million) from securities, and 42.1 million manat ($24.7 million) from other sources.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more