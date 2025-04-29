Azerbaijan’s banking sector sees surge in interest income for 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ The interest income of banks operating in Azerbaijan reached over 1.13 billion manat ($664.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan indicates that this figure represents an increase of around 171.4 million manat ($100.8 million), or 17.8 percent, compared to the same period of 2024 (962.6 million manat ($566.2 million)).

Meanwhile, in January 2025, banks earned 377.2 million manat ($221.8 million), followed by 375.4 million manat ($220.8 million) in February 2025 and 382.3 million manat ($224.8 million) in March 2025.

Of the total interest income, 897.8 million manat ($528.1 million) came from loans, 62.5 million manat ($36.7 million) from financial sector investments, 132.5 million manat ($77.9 million) from securities, and 42.1 million manat ($24.7 million) from other sources.