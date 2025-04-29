Azerbaijan-UK trade turnover surges over fourfold in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ Trade operations between Azerbaijan and the UK reached a total of $323.3 million from January through March 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents an increase of $248.1 million, or 4.3 times the trade turnover for the same months in 2024.

Trade with the UK accounted for 2.68 percent of Azerbaijan’s total trade turnover during the reporting period, positioning the UK as the 6th largest trading partner of Azerbaijan in terms of trade operations.

Additionally, Azerbaijan exported $74.6 million worth of goods to the UK from January through March 2025, marking an increase of $62 million US dollars, or nearly 5.9 times the amount compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan imported $248.8 million worth of goods from the UK during the reporting period, which is an increase of $186.1 million, or 4 times more than in the same period of 2024.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover grew by over 24.3 percent, reaching a total of $12 billion from January through March 2025.

Exports rose by 6.7 percent, or $401.75 million, totaling $6.4 billion, while imports increased by 52.6 percent, or $1.9 billion, amounting to $5.7 billion.

Meanwhile, the foreign trade balance showed a positive surplus of $722.9 million during the reporting period, which is $5.1 billion, or 3.1 times less than the same period last year.