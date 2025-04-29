Kazakhstan to become seamless pipe powerhouse with Spain’s game-changing investment

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is set to become the hub for Central Asia's first plant dedicated to producing seamless pipes made of stainless steel and nickel alloys, marking a significant step in its industrial development. The project aligns with the country's strategic goals of advancing high-tech industries and enhancing import substitution in the metallurgical sector. The Kazakh government is fully committed to supporting the investment, which will contribute to the country’s industrial growth and create new employment opportunities.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register