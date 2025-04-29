Iran’s aviation sector takes flight with boost in int'l connections
The number of passenger planes operating international flights through Iran's airports reached 31,000 during the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025). This figure grew by 15 percent compared to the previous year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024). The highest number of these flights during the last Iranian year was recorded for the 4th month (from June 21 through July 21)
