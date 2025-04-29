Kazakhstan, Pakistan solidify business partnership with new key deals
A Kazakhstan-Pakistan business forum took place in Karachi under the leadership of officials from both countries. The forum focused on strengthening logistics cooperation, particularly via the Trans-Afghan corridor through Pakistani operators NLC and TCS. Four agreements worth over $70 million were signed. Business-to-business and government-to-business meetings led to new partnerships and joint venture plans, including a glass container production project with Ghani Global Group.
