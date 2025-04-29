Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan focus on transit, tariffs, and infrastructure

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 29. The first meeting of the Turkmen-Kyrgyz Joint Commission on Transport, Transit and Logistics opened in Bishkek, which discussed key areas of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, as well as mutual tariff preferences, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen delegation was led by Akmyrat Khudaiberdiyev, Deputy Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

The discussions focused on enhancing transit shipments, establishing multimodal container routes between the two countries, and expanding collaboration in road, rail, and maritime transport sectors.

A special emphasis was placed on leveraging the infrastructure of the International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi to facilitate the transportation of Kyrgyz goods to Western markets. The parties also addressed consular matters, including visa procedures for participants involved in international transport.

Following the meeting, a protocol is expected to be signed, formalizing the agreements made and outlining further areas for collaboration. It is anticipated that the commission will meet regularly, with the second session scheduled for 2026 in Turkmenistan.

The first meeting will continue until April 30, 2025.