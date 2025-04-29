Azerbaijan distributes outstanding government securities by maturity dates

The lion's share (73.8 percent) of government securities in circulation in Azerbaijan as of April 1 of this year accounted for government securities with two-three-year maturity. The average maturity of government bonds in circulation was 1.33 years. Besides, in the first quarter of 2025, early repayments of principal on government bonds issued in previous years were made in the amount of 642.1 million manat ($378.84 million).

