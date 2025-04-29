Another group of ex-IDP families returns to native Ballija village in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, April 29. The Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories continues in line with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s directives, Trend reports.

Persons returning to Ballija village in the Khojaly district are former IDP families who earlier temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 15 families (68 people) returned to the village.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation, and wished repose of the martyrs' souls.

Currently, about 40,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

To recall, from 1992 to 2020, the village of Ballija was under the occupation of the Armenian Armed Forces and was under the control of the separatist regime. During this period, an Armenian army weapons depot was established in this village. It was liberated as a result of local anti-terrorist measures on September 19–20, 2023.

