Afghanistan needs comprehensive support from countries of world - Azerbaijani SSS chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. It is extremely important for the world to provide comprehensive support to Afghanistan, the head of the State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international conference “Afghanistan: regional ties, security and development” held in Baku, organized by the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SSS) and attended by representatives of special services of 20 countries.

Colonel General Ali Nagiyev drew attention to the need for comprehensive support from the world's countries to Afghanistan's fight against transnational organized crime, including international terrorism, drug trafficking, and illegal migration.

Emphasizing that one of the main goals of the event is to develop a unified position to prevent destructive attempts of subversive forces and terrorist groups interested in maintaining tension in Afghanistan, Chief of the Service Ali Naghiyev noted the importance of Afghanistan occupying its place in the system of international relations and ensuring peace in this country, and expressed confidence that the countries of the region and other states will make coordinated and joint efforts for this purpose.

The representatives of other countries also made presentations on this topic at the conference, expressing confidence that the event would provide the necessary opportunities to take more serious steps to ensure peace and security in Afghanistan and that the international community would support the establishment of lasting stability in Afghanistan.