Azerbaijan unveils powerful insights into external debt and strategic reserves

As of April 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's external public debt is dominated by US dollars (85.6 percent), with smaller shares in euros, SDRs, and yen. The country’s debt service costs include $138.7 million in principal and $82.6 million in interest payments. With strategic reserves of $73.8 billion—14.6 times the external debt—Azerbaijan showcases strong financial resilience and stability.

