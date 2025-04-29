Azerbaijan unveils powerful insights into external debt and strategic reserves
As of April 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's external public debt is dominated by US dollars (85.6 percent), with smaller shares in euros, SDRs, and yen. The country’s debt service costs include $138.7 million in principal and $82.6 million in interest payments. With strategic reserves of $73.8 billion—14.6 times the external debt—Azerbaijan showcases strong financial resilience and stability.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy