China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project races ahead with key tunnel work
Photo: The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan
Construction for the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project officially began in Kyrgyzstan’s Suzak district. The project will involve three tunnels totaling over 10 kilometers. The railway, launched in December 2024, spans 532.53 kilometers and aims to improve regional connectivity.
