Uzbekistan, Belarus review bilateral trade, investment opportunities for 2025

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 29. Uzbekistan and Belarus discussed key issues related to bilateral trade, economic cooperation, and investment collaboration, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The meeting was held between Minister Laziz Kudratov of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus, Alexander Ogorodnikov.

During the meeting, the parties also reviewed the schedule of joint events planned for 2025.

Over the past five years, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus has nearly tripled, reaching $714 million by the end of 2024. Currently, 228 enterprises with Belarusian capital operate in Uzbekistan, and more than 100 joint ventures are active in Belarus.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding mutual trade and advancing new industrial cooperation projects through joint initiatives.