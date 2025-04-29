President Masoud Pezeshkian extends gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following his recent visit to Baku, Trend reports.

"Yesterday in Baku, my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev and I reached agreements and signed several documents.

This visit marked the beginning of new opportunities for comprehensive cooperation in science, the economy, culture, and security, and for building greater trust between our countries. I thank President Aliyev for his warm hospitality," President Pezeshkian wrote on his page on X.