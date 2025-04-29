Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreements with ADB for rural water supply and sanitation program

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 29. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed the law on the ratification of the loan agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the “Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Development Program in Naryn Region – Additional Financing,” as well as the grant agreement for the same project, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

Both contractual instruments were executed on November 4, 2024, in Bishkek. The legislative measure was ratified by the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) on the second day of April in the year 2025.



The contractual frameworks are designed to ensure the provision of potable water resources to inhabitants across 23 localities within the Naryn region, alongside the implementation of decentralized effluent management systems.



Upon project culmination, an estimated 46,330 individuals are projected to attain enhanced access to upgraded water resources, consequently elevating living standards and overall life quality metrics.



The initiative is anticipated to facilitate socioeconomic upliftment through enhancements in community health metrics.

The total financing for the “Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Development Program in Naryn Region – Additional Financing” amounts to $38.8 million, including a grant of $5.35 million, a loan of $27 million, and co-financing from Kyrgyzstan amounting to $6.45 million.

The ADB loan is provided for a term of 32 years, including an 8-year grace period, with an interest rate of 1 percent per year during the grace period and 1.5 percent thereafter. The implementation period of the program is six years.

