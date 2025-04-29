Iran's parliament triggers impeachment proceedings against minister of roads and transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ Iran's parliament has launched impeachment proceedings against Roads and Transportation Minister Farzaneh Sadegh over the explosion at the port of Bandar Abbas, Trend reports.

According to information, the reason was accusations of negligence that led to the explosion at the port of Shahid Rajaee.

The grounds for impeachment include the inaction and blunders of the Ports Management Organization, the closure of the housing registration program, the deprivation of citizens' legal rights, the ministry's weak performance in regulating the real estate market, repeated violations of the law and ignorance of technical aspects.

On April 26, a powerful explosion occurred at the Shahid Rajaee port in Iran. The blast killed 40 people and left six missing. The fire that broke out after the explosion engulfed a large area. There has been no official statement on the cause of the explosion.