Azerbaijan experiences slowdown in remittances abroad in 1Q2025
Azerbaijan's banks transferred 37 million manat abroad in March 2025, down 11 percent from 2024. In January–March 2025, 110.4 million manat were sent overseas, down 14.4 percent from the previous year.
