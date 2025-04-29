Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia sign deal to boost food safety and plant protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ The 8th meeting of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the government of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was held in Riyadh, focusing on sectors such as economics, trade, investments, technology, culture, sports, and youth, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency.

The meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih. During the session, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency and the Ministry of Environment, Water Resources, and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The MoU outlines a framework for collaboration in plant protection and quarantine, in line with the phytosanitary standards of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) and the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). This agreement is aimed at bolstering trade relations, ensuring food security, and preventing the spread of harmful pests between the two nations. It also promises to advance joint initiatives on plant protection and quarantine enforcement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel