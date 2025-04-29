Kazakhstan’s non-oil export sector posts record gains in 2024

Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In 2024, Kazakhstan's non-oil exports experienced significant growth, according to Bauyrzhan Bolganisov from the Ministry of Trade and Integration. By early 2025, the country's export momentum continued, with a notable share coming from non-commodity goods. Kazakhstan's overall foreign trade turnover increased compared to the previous year, with exports rising, while imports saw a slight decline.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register