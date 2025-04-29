Kazakhstan’s non-oil export sector posts record gains in 2024
Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In 2024, Kazakhstan's non-oil exports experienced significant growth, according to Bauyrzhan Bolganisov from the Ministry of Trade and Integration. By early 2025, the country's export momentum continued, with a notable share coming from non-commodity goods. Kazakhstan's overall foreign trade turnover increased compared to the previous year, with exports rising, while imports saw a slight decline.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy