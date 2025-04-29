bp gas and low-carbon energy output slumps in Q1 2025
bp reported a sharp decline in gas and low-carbon energy production for the first quarter of 2025, as divestments and natural field decline weighed on output. While average realized prices rose year-on-year, they were not enough to fully offset the impact of falling volumes.
