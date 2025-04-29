Azerbaijan's MasterCard transaction flow rises sharply in 1Q2025

In Azerbaijan, the number of transactions made with MasterCard payment cards issued by resident financial institutions reached 64.9 million by early March, showing a 55.3% increase compared to the same period last year. The total volume of these transactions rose by 23.7%, amounting to 4.4 billion manat.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register