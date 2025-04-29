Azerbaijani FM embarks on official visit to Kuwait

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, departed for an official visit to the State of Kuwait on April 29, Trend reports.

According to a statement from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bayramov’s visit will feature key diplomatic engagements. On April 30, the minister is scheduled to meet with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, alongside other senior-level discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Additionally, the visit will feature the third session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Kuwait, co-chaired by Minister Bayramov.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel