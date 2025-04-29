Former IDPs reach their native Sarijali village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ The latest resettlement caravan reached Sarijali village in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on April 29 as part of the ongoing process of returning former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands, Trend reports.

In this phase, keys to newly built individual houses were handed over to 39 families, comprising 169 people, who have now returned to live in the village.

The handover ceremony was attended by representatives from the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

Currently, more than 40,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

To recall, after intense fighting on October 23, 1993, the Armenian Armed Forces, assisted by the Russian 4th Army, took control of the village of Sarijali in Agdam. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces took the village back on November 20, 2020.

