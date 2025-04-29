Azerbaijan and Bangladesh hold second round of political consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijan's government mission led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has paid a visit to Bangladesh from April 28 through 30, 2025, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

During the visit, Mammadov was received by Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor (Prime Minister) of the Interim Government of Bangladesh. The Deputy Minister handed over an invitation letter on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for Prime Minister Yunus to participate as a special guest in the 17th Summit of the Heads of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Member States to be held in Azerbaijan from 3 July through 4 July 2025.

Moreover, a bilateral meeting was held between Elnur Mammadov and the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Touhid Hossain.

In the course of the meeting, the Bangladeshi side expressed high appreciation for the Azerbaijani government mission, and both sides discussed matters of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, the second round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Bangladesh was held. The consultations were led by Mammadov on the Azerbaijani side and Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin on the Bangladeshi side.

The consultations covered the expansion of bilateral and multilateral political relations, the current status and future prospects of cooperation in economic and trade, energy, tourism, agriculture, humanitarian, and other sectors.

The sides positively assessed cooperation within international organizations and emphasized the importance of strengthening mutual support in multilateral formats.

A roundtable meeting was held between members of the Azerbaijani delegation—including representatives from the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Education, State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service), and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO)—and relevant Bangladeshi government institutions. During the roundtable hosted by the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Azerbaijani officials delivered comprehensive presentations.

Furthermore, Mammadov also met with the head of the Foreign Policy Academy of Bangladesh and delivered a lecture titled “Foreign Policy of Azerbaijan” to the academy’s students.

