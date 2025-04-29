Azerbaijan urges Council of Europe commissioner to cease unacceptable pressure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. We call on the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights to refrain from interfering in the ongoing investigations or attempting to exert unacceptable pressure on the independent judicial bodies of Azerbaijan, commentary by the Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada on anti-Azerbaijani statement delivered by Michael O’Flaherty, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights said, Trend reports.

"We call on the HCR of the Council of Europe to refrain from interfering in the ongoing investigations or attempting to exert unacceptable pressure on the independent judicial bodies of Azerbaijan, and instead focus on multiple systematic problems in some other CoE countries in the field of human rights, rising Islamophobia, degrading treatment with migrants and asylum seekers, political persecution, the loss of lives in prisons, widespread corruption in European institutions and etc.," the commentary reads.

