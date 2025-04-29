Azerbaijan's Baku launches new care center for homeless animals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ Azerbaijan has officially rolled out the red carpet for a new public entity, the "Center for Homeless Animal Care," under the watchful eye of Baku's executive authority, Trend reports.

Signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the decree outlines the center’s structure and its charter, with an initial capital of 2 million manat ($1.1 million). The funds will be drawn from assets currently managed by the Sanitation Department of the Housing and Communal Services Department of Baku’s Executive Authority.

Following the decree, the Baku Executive Authority has three days to apply for the center’s registration with the Ministry of Economy in accordance with the laws governing state registration of legal entities. Once the center is officially registered, the Executive Authority has one day to notify the Cabinet of Ministers.

Within a month of registration, the Ministry of Economy will oversee the transfer of government-owned property from the relevant city departments to the center. The Ministry of Finance will also coordinate a contract with the center for the allocation of targeted funding from the state budget, which will be distributed based on government orders.

