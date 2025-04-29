Azerbaijan, UK brainstorm bilateral and regional cooperation issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. A phone conversation has taken place between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the UK Minister of State for Europe, North America, and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, issues on the bilateral agenda, topics of bilateral and regional cooperation, and regional and international security matters were discussed.

Bayramov informed the counterpart about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, including the threat of mines.

The Azerbaijani minister also touched upon the normalization agenda with Armenia, discussing the progress made in the negotiation process on the peace agreement, which was initiated by the Azerbaijani side, and the key obstacles that remain for the successful conclusion of this process. He emphasized that the renouncement of territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia’s Constitution and other legislative acts is of critical importance for achieving sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

During the conversation, other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

