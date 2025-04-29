Azerbaijan's Baku Marathon hits impressive milestone with number of participants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Registration for the Baku Marathon 2025 has ended, Trend reports.

Totally, 27,000 participants have registered for the marathon, which will be held on May 4 at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. This is the highest number of participants compared to last year's marathons.

The "wind conquerors" will include citizens of Azerbaijan and other countries. Physically disabled people and children with Down syndrome will also participate in the race.

The route of the marathon, the start and finish points of which are the State Flag Square, will cover a total distance of 21 km, including the Seaside Boulevard, as well as the central streets and avenues of the capital.

Marathon participants will compete for the first three places in the male and female categories on the running track. In addition, medals will be awarded to the first 2,000 participants who reach the finish line, and certificates will be awarded to all marathon participants and volunteers who supported the organization of the race.

An entertainment zone will also be created for marathon participants, city residents, and guests at the National Flag Square and at various addresses along the route. Entertainment programs, competitions, and sporting events will be held here.

