Azerbaijan set to enhance gas supply reliability fivefold - Azerigas official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ Azerigas has set ambitious goals for the near future, said Nail Abdullayev, Deputy Director-General of Azerigas Production Union, Trend reports.

Speaking at the National Business Development Forum held in Baku, Abdullayev outlined that the company aims to reduce technical losses by over 50 percent and modernize over 10,000 kilometers of the gas network through the introduction of plastic underground pipelines.

“We plan to modernize over 10,000 kilometers of the network by introducing plastic underground gas pipelines. Our target is to increase the continuity of gas supply across the country fivefold. Additionally, we aim to elevate the customer satisfaction index to the highest level nationwide.

Through the digitization of the gas network, we aspire to become a leading innovator within the SOCAR group. Furthermore, while implementing these improvements, we aim to reduce capital costs by up to 15 percent per kilometer, redirecting the savings to other areas of the "Azerigas" Production Association, ultimately driving greater customer satisfaction,” he added.

