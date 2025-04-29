Uzbekistan reports significant growth in agriculture and forestry in early 2025

In Q1 2025, Uzbekistan's agricultural, forestry, and fisheries sectors totaled 52,710.0 billion soums ($4.43 billion). The highest volumes were in Samarkand, Tashkent, and Bukhara. Compared to Q1 2024, the highest growth was seen in Navoi (104.4 percent), Fergana (104.3 percent), and Syrdarya (104.1 percent) regions.

