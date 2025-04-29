Uzbekistan reports significant growth in agriculture and forestry in early 2025
In Q1 2025, Uzbekistan's agricultural, forestry, and fisheries sectors totaled 52,710.0 billion soums ($4.43 billion). The highest volumes were in Samarkand, Tashkent, and Bukhara. Compared to Q1 2024, the highest growth was seen in Navoi (104.4 percent), Fergana (104.3 percent), and Syrdarya (104.1 percent) regions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy