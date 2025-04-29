Uzbekistan sets new standard in statistical power with ADB and global support

Photo: The National Statistics Committee

Uzbekistan has signed an agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to implement a significant investment aimed at improving the country’s data collection infrastructure. The deal was finalized during the annual Spring Meetings of the World Bank and IMF, where Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee held high-level discussions with international financial institutions to strengthen statistical cooperation and enhance data systems.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register