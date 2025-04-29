Iran’s VP, ECO SecGen forge path for future cooperation in key talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. ECO Secretary General Asad M. Khan met with H.E. Hamid Pourmohammadi, Vice President and Head of the Planning and Budget Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the sidelines of the 1st ECO Forum on Sustainable Development, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Khan commended Iran’s ongoing efforts in sustainable development, particularly in the areas of transport and connectivity.

The discussions focused on strategies for improving transport corridors and strengthening regional cooperation to address the challenges faced by land-locked countries, thereby promoting seamless movement of goods and services across borders.

Khan expressed appreciation for the Government of Iran’s commitment to hosting the upcoming 13th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Transport in June 2025, highlighting the importance of this event in promoting regional cooperation and enhancing transport connectivity among member states. He encouraged Iran to continue its leadership role in promoting connectivity and sustainable practices within the region.